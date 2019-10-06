|
Barbara Beduhn
Appleton - Barb Beduhn, age 72, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on September 10, 1947 in Oshkosh, WI, daughter to the late Orville and Madelyn Beduhn. She spent most of her working years in the restaurant business, prepping and cooking. She loved dogs and cats, especially the family's black lab, "Missy", and of course her beloved Packers. Barb enjoyed spending her leisure time watching TV, crocheting and playing card games.
Barb was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody, an infant son, Nathan and her parents.
Per Barb's wishes, no ceremony will be held but a small celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 6, 2019