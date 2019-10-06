Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Beduhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Beduhn


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Beduhn Obituary
Barbara Beduhn

Appleton - Barb Beduhn, age 72, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on September 10, 1947 in Oshkosh, WI, daughter to the late Orville and Madelyn Beduhn. She spent most of her working years in the restaurant business, prepping and cooking. She loved dogs and cats, especially the family's black lab, "Missy", and of course her beloved Packers. Barb enjoyed spending her leisure time watching TV, crocheting and playing card games.

Barb was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody, an infant son, Nathan and her parents.

Per Barb's wishes, no ceremony will be held but a small celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent