Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Doyle Park
100 Van Buren St
Little Chute, WI
Kimberly - Barbara Ann Bethke, age 84, passed away peacefully at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton on May 24, 2019. Barbara was born in Milwaukee on October 13, 1934, daughter of the late Harmon and Renata (Landes) Bethke. After graduating from Kimberly High School, she went to work as a CNA in the healthcare industry.

Barbara enjoyed crocheting; especially hats, afghans, and slippers. She also enjoyed reading, watching T.V., puzzles, and trips to the casino.

She is survived by her sons: Curt (Sharon) Friebel, Robert (Kathleen) Friebel, Jeff (Sandra) Friebel, Keith (Denise) Friebel; son-in-law: Dave Korth; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter: Deborah Korth; her sister: Corrine Zwiers; her special friend: Bud; and her former husband: Jerome Friebel.

Please join the family for a celebration of Barbara's life on Sunday, June 16, 2019, 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Doyle Park, 100 Van Buren St, Little Chute, WI. 54140.

The family would like to thank the Thedacare Medical Center 7th floor nursing staff for their compassion and care in the final days of their Mother's life. They would also like to thank the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019
