Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Phelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara C. Phelan


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara C. Phelan Obituary
Barbara C. Phelan

Kaukauna - Barbara C. Phelan, age 82, passed away peacefully at St. Paul Home on April 25, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna on December 20, 1937, and the daughter of the late James and Veronica (Heimmermann) Whittaker.

Barbara lived her whole life in Kaukauna. Barbara was very proud of her Native American heritage with the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Tribe. On November 28, 1957, Barbara married the love of her life John J. Phelan. She worked at Dr. Simon Cherkasky's office and then Medical Arts/Affinity Clinic. Her favorite pastime was working in her flower gardens which she was so proud. Barbara was also a member at the local YMCA. Barbara enjoyed quilting with her friends at Sunset Park in Kimberly. One of her favorite trips was going to Rome to see the Pope.

Barbara is survived by her husband John, children: Donald (Donna) Phelan, Kenneth (Kim) Phelan and Sarah (Russ) Dix; grandchildren: Laura Phelan and Kevin Phelan; Brittni (Nate) Nelson, Benjamin (Ashley) Phelan; Emilee (Stefan) Jedlicka; Veronica (Kyle) Schlies, and Alexander Dix; great grandchildren: Lee, Grant, Cora, and May Nelson, Edison and Ellis Jedlicka; brother and sisters: Andrew (Joan) Whittaker, Judy (Dick) Mulroy, James (Bobbi) Whittaker, Susan (Steve) Leonard; brother-in-laws: Gary Whitney, Robert (Jeanie) Phelan and William (Kay) Phelan.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: James and Veronica (Heimmermann) Whittaker; mother and father-in-law: John and Florence (Wall) Phelan; sister: Mary Jo (Whittaker) Whitney; in-laws; Florence (Phelan) Elmer Hoffman, Alice (Phelan) Wayne LeFevre.

In light of the current events, the family will have a private graveside services at this time and celebration of life will be held in the future. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

Our family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at St. Paul Home for all the years of taking such wonderful care of Mom.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent