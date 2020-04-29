|
Barbara C. Phelan
Kaukauna - Barbara C. Phelan, age 82, passed away peacefully at St. Paul Home on April 25, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna on December 20, 1937, and the daughter of the late James and Veronica (Heimmermann) Whittaker.
Barbara lived her whole life in Kaukauna. Barbara was very proud of her Native American heritage with the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Tribe. On November 28, 1957, Barbara married the love of her life John J. Phelan. She worked at Dr. Simon Cherkasky's office and then Medical Arts/Affinity Clinic. Her favorite pastime was working in her flower gardens which she was so proud. Barbara was also a member at the local YMCA. Barbara enjoyed quilting with her friends at Sunset Park in Kimberly. One of her favorite trips was going to Rome to see the Pope.
Barbara is survived by her husband John, children: Donald (Donna) Phelan, Kenneth (Kim) Phelan and Sarah (Russ) Dix; grandchildren: Laura Phelan and Kevin Phelan; Brittni (Nate) Nelson, Benjamin (Ashley) Phelan; Emilee (Stefan) Jedlicka; Veronica (Kyle) Schlies, and Alexander Dix; great grandchildren: Lee, Grant, Cora, and May Nelson, Edison and Ellis Jedlicka; brother and sisters: Andrew (Joan) Whittaker, Judy (Dick) Mulroy, James (Bobbi) Whittaker, Susan (Steve) Leonard; brother-in-laws: Gary Whitney, Robert (Jeanie) Phelan and William (Kay) Phelan.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: James and Veronica (Heimmermann) Whittaker; mother and father-in-law: John and Florence (Wall) Phelan; sister: Mary Jo (Whittaker) Whitney; in-laws; Florence (Phelan) Elmer Hoffman, Alice (Phelan) Wayne LeFevre.
In light of the current events, the family will have a private graveside services at this time and celebration of life will be held in the future. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Our family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at St. Paul Home for all the years of taking such wonderful care of Mom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020