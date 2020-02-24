Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barbara Catherine Merkley Obituary
Barbara Catherine Merkley

Green Bay - Barbara C. Merkley, age 78, of Allouez, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1942, daughter of the late Richard and Dort (Verhagen) Wolf.

Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother. She adored her family and they meant everything to her. She was also a good friend and neighbor to many. She will be dearly missed.

Barbara is survived by her daughters: Michelle (Jon) Zink and Missy (Ryan) Berry; grandchildren: Jared and Jenna Zink and Hunter and Brayden Berry; also many cousins and special friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dort Wolf.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive with a short prayer service to follow. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Kaukauna. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Barbara's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
