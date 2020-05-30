Barbara Catherine Merkley
Barbara Catherine Merkley

Green Bay - Barbara C. Merkley, age 78, of Allouez, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1942, daughter of the late Richard and Dort (Verhagen) Wolf.

Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother. She adored her family and they meant everything to her. She was also a good friend and neighbor to many. She will be dearly missed.

Barbara is survived by her daughters: Michelle (Jon) Zink and Missy (Ryan) Berry; grandchildren: Jared and Jenna Zink and Hunter and Brayden Berry; also many cousins and special friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dort Wolf.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, TODAY, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive with a short prayer service to follow. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Kaukauna. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Barbara's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 30 to Feb. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
FEB
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
February 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Barbara's passing. Fond memories of The Merkley Family from our Somerset Drive days. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Patrick Rafferty
