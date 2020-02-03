|
Barbara Dobbert
New London - Barbara Ann (Romberg) Dobbert, age 79, Loving Wife, Mother, Gramma, Great-Gramma, Aunt, past away unexpectedly peacefully in her sleep at her home in New London on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1940, the 6th child to the late Kimble and Eunice (Pohlman) Romberg. She grew up on a farm in the Township of Mukwa just outside the unincorporated area of Northport. Barbara attended Northport State-Graded School for 6 years and then transferred to Emanuel Lutheran School in New London where she was confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated. She then attended New London Washington High School and graduated in 1958.
Barbara married Franklin A. Dobbert on July 11, 1959, and just recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She worked for many different companies throughout her life to supplement the family income. Recently, her most important job was spending lots of time loving and playing games with her grandkids. She loved flower gardening and landscaping, decorating, sewing, reading, camping with family, and golfing with the girls.
Barbara is survived by her husband Frank Dobbert, daughter Wendy (Michael) Schwartz, and twin daughters Missy (Jerry) Wozniak, and Tricia "Trish" Nau. She was a proud Gramma of six grandchildren: Becca (Jason) West, Jake Coonen, Bethany (Jake) Johnson, Joey Schwartz, Jayden Nau and Spencer Wozniak. She is also proud to be a great-gramma to Makennah "Kennah", Hailey, Brooke, and Liam West. Her siblings: sisters, Virginia (Dan) Driver, Jeanette (Don) Kalwitz, Dorothy Allen, Donna Krenke, Betty (Larry) Foley, Mary Ellen "Susie" (John) Fields and brothers Jim Romberg and Gary (Linda) Romberg and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son Michael Dobbert, father Kimble Romberg, mother Eunice Romberg, father-in-law Elmer Dobbert, mother-in-law Laura Dobbert; sister Linda Hidde, brother Harold Romberg. Sister-in-law Betty Jean Romberg and brothers-in-law, Ronald Allen, Harold "Ike" Hidde and Darwin "Curley" Krenke.
Barbara was a strong believer that Jesus was born and died for the sins of everyone. She did not believe in the rights of abortion or the death penalty. She believed it is only God's right to take a life.
Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation for Barbara will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4-7 pm at Cline and Hansen Funeral Home in New London and then again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020