Barbara E. YoungAppleton - 80, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 at Apple Creek Place, Appleton. She was born in Menasha on Feb. 12, 1940 to the late Paul and Delia (Wolf) Kislewski. She married Robert Young and together raised three children. Barb loved being up North: fishing, watching the birds, especially hummingbirds and wildlife. She enjoyed belonging to the snowmobile club, atv-ing and playing cards. She cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren and road trips with her husband. She also knitted small blankets for the NICU and babies at the hospitals.Barb is survived by her daughter, Kim (Chris) Grathen, Appleton; sons: Todd (Tonya), Kaukauna and Kirk (Sara), Appleton; 8 grandchildren: Samantha, Morgan, Kierstin, McKenna, Logan, Jordan (Allyn), Taylor and Payton; 3 great grandchildren: Evolette, Lydia and Carson. She is further survived by many relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob and sister Sara 'Sally' (Dan) Coonen.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Jack Mularkey officiating. Friends may visit the family directly at church on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Please wear a mask and social distance while in church. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah.The family wishes to thank Apple Creek Place Assisted Living, Jill and Dan at Community Care and Heartland Hospice team for their love, support and wonderful care of our Mom and our family.