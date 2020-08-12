Barbara HaaseAppleton - Barbara Ann Haase, 81, Appleton, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1938, to the late Roland and Leone (Captain) Haase. Ms. Haase dedicated her life to educating young children. She was a teacher for over 48 years. Barbara began her teaching career in Wisconsin in 1957. She taught 1st grade for many years, retiring in 2006. Barbara graduated from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, WI, and did Graduate work at Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI, as well as UCF in Daytona Beach, FL, and Viterbo College. She was a past member of many educational organizations. Barbara loved life, the theatre and took joy in chewing the fat with her many friends. She was a joy to be around, she had the most positive up-beat attitude which made her pleasant company. Barbara was an excellent gardener, she would tend to her gardens all summer long. She was fond of the holidays, especially Christmas, she would start decorating before Halloween and began at the back of the house so the Trick-or-Treaters didn't see the Christmas decorations before Halloween.Barbara is survived by her siblings Tom (Sue) Haase, Rick Haase, and sister-in-law Susan Haase. Also, her beloved nieces, nephews and special friend Rose Mary Perrino. Many dear friends who were close to Barbara are encouraged not to mourn but to celebrate life.Barbara was preceded in death by her brother Jim Haase and sister-in-law Nancy Haase.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, 54911. Friends and family visit at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers please leave memorials to the Catholic Central School Library and Altrusa.