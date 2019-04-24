Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Barbara Hammond Obituary
Barbara Hammond

Black Creek - Barbara Jean Hammond, 72, of Black Creek, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 22, 2019, at her home. She was born April 11, 1947, daughter of the late Arthur and Adell (Rhode) Adam.

On October 24, 1982, she was united in marriage to Marvin W. Hammond in Gillett, WI.

She was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church in Gillette.

Barbara worked for over 20 years at AAL (Thrivent) as an accounts payable clerk.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, going for car rides, golfing, playing Scrabble and sheepshead.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Marvin; brother, Duwaine (Jean) Adams; brothers-in-law, Merle (Millie) Hammond and Rev. David Kohls; aunt, Mae Adam; further survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Ronald (Janet) Hammond and Leo Hammond; aunts and uncles.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:00 am until the memorial service at 11:00 am with Rev. David Kohls officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Barbara's memory. Online condolences may be expressed to Barbara's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 24, 2019
