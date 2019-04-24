|
Barbara Hammond
Black Creek - Barbara Jean Hammond, 72, of Black Creek, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 22, 2019, at her home. She was born April 11, 1947, daughter of the late Arthur and Adell (Rhode) Adam.
On October 24, 1982, she was united in marriage to Marvin W. Hammond in Gillett, WI.
She was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church in Gillette.
Barbara worked for over 20 years at AAL (Thrivent) as an accounts payable clerk.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, going for car rides, golfing, playing Scrabble and sheepshead.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Marvin; brother, Duwaine (Jean) Adams; brothers-in-law, Merle (Millie) Hammond and Rev. David Kohls; aunt, Mae Adam; further survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Ronald (Janet) Hammond and Leo Hammond; aunts and uncles.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:00 am until the memorial service at 11:00 am with Rev. David Kohls officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Barbara's memory. Online condolences may be expressed to Barbara's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 24, 2019