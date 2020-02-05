Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Appleton - Barbara Jane "Babs" Hokenstad, age 78, of Appleton, passed away on February 3, 2020.Funeral Services for Barbara will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Chapel, 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha. There will be a gathering at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00am to 11:00am. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
