Oshkosh - Barbara "Barb" J. Henk, age 69 of Oshkosh, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Neenah on September 6, 1949 to the late Stanley and Thelma (Hanisch) Drews. Barb was a Neenah High School graduate. She married Raymond "Mike" Henk on April 27, 1981.
Barb had a lifetime career with Kimberly Clark Corporation most notably in world support group and quality control. Her time with the company allowed her to travel the world visiting 23 countries. She retired after 39 years of employment.
Barb was an avid reader and shared her love of books in retirement, by volunteering some of her time reading to children at a local elementary school. She valued being able to spread the joy of reading to others and was never without a book herself. Barb loved photography and seeing things the world had to offer. This sense of adventure lead her to the opportunity of flying a single engine aircraft on her own.
She is survived by Mike her loving husband of 38 years; brother, Brian (Cindy) Drews of Berlin; sisters-in-law, Linda (David) Drews-Timm of Waupaca, Luanne Henk of Clintonville, and Leah Vanderhyden of Seattle, WA. She is further survived by nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her mother-and father-in-law, Raymond and Lois Henk, and brother Bradley Drews.
A celebration of life will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00AM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00AM until 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.
Barb's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to ThedaStar and the Froedtert Surgical ICU teams, especially Dr. Kellie Brown. Your kindness and compassion will not be forgotten.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019