Barbara J. Kuepper
Appleton - Age 88, was called home to the loving arms of her Savior on September 1, 2019. Barbara passed away at prairie Homes in Menasha where she had been cared for the last four years.
Barb was born in Appleton on June 22, 1931 to the late Everett and Evelyn (Cook) Johnson. She resided in Appleton and graduated from Appleton High School in 1949. After graduation, she worked at Zwicker Knitting Mill until meeting and marrying her sailor sweetheart, Richard "Skip" Kuepper. Barb and Skip were joined in marriage on February 13, 1952, and they spent 51 years together before his passing in 2003. Barb and Skip had two girls, Christine and Carol, born into the life as Navy children. They lived in several cities before the family returned home when Skip went to Vietnam.
The couple stayed in Appleton until retiring to northern Wisconsin in 1977, where Barb resided in the town of Lily until 2014. She then returned to Appleton to be with her girls and their families.
Barb loved serving the Lord and was an active member of First English Lutheran Church, and upon her retirement, became a member of Arbutus Lutheran. she served in many different capacities over the years and shared her kindness and compassion.
She enjoyed spending 83 years at the family cottage on Arbutus Lake, and lovingly shared the experience with family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, time outdoors and playing cards with friends. Anytime she was able, Barb loved to travel; even if it was for a Sunday drive.
Barb is survived by her daughters; Christine Sloane of Appleton and Carol (Tom) Wokosin of Appleton; her three grandchildren, Cori Wokosin of Appleton, Matthew (Nicole) Sloane of Appleton, and Daniel (Colleen) Sloane of Kaukauna; and six great grandchildren, and two nieces and a nephew; Terry (Ben) VanBeek, William Eskew, and Merry (Andy) Skorik and their families.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Skip, sister Margaret Eskew, brother-in-law Harold Eskew, son-in-law Thomas Sloane, and many loving aunts and uncles.
The funeral service for Barb will be held at Valley Baptist Church, 3600 N. Chippewa Street on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Larry Creamer officiating. Visitation at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Private interment at Lily Cemetery.
We are deeply grateful to her caregivers at Prairie Homes and their unending patience with Alzheimer's care. Thank you also to her team at Affinity Hospice for their care in her last days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019