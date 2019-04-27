|
|
Barbara J. Niemuth
Clintonville - Barbara J. Niemuth, age 82 of Clintonville passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019 surrounded by family at the Hospice House in Wausau.
Barbara was born on November 13, 1936 in Clintonville as the daughter of the late Charles and Velinda (Posselt) Gretzinger. She graduated from Clintonville High School in 1954 and began working as a secretary for FWD Seagrave in town. As an avid bowler, Barbara participated in local women's bowling leagues. On March 21, 1959 she was united in marriage to Martin Niemuth at the Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville where she was a lifelong member. Barbara worked for First Wisconsin Computer Center in Clintonville until its closing in the early 1990s and then continued working part-time for a number of places around town. Barbara always looked forward to camping and traveling with Martin. They could often be found spending quality time with their family at their property along the Embarrass River. After Martin's passing in 2017, Barbara moved to Weston to be closer to family. Her quiet sense of strength will be missed dearly by her family.
Survivors include:
Her Children: Doug (Cheryl) Niemuth, Thorp; Julie Buck, Green Bay; & Kay (Mark) Maloney, Weston.
Grandchildren: Jenessa (Jim) Piotrowski, Jon (Kacie) Niemuth, Jillana (Michael) Carter, Kyle (Sara) Krueger, Kim (Adam Mansfield) Krueger, Chris (Danielle Samse, son Sterling) Maloney & Rachel (Charles Gray) Maloney.
Great-Grandchildren: Harrison, Logan, & Riley Carter; Kinley Niemuth, and Nora Krueger.
Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law: Roland (Melba) Niemuth, Richland, WA; Betty Klarner, Black Creek, Diane Niemuth, Little Chute; Robert Howard, Milwaukee; & Nancy Gretzinger, Appleton.
Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband Martin, her sisters & brothers and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Barbara's funeral service will be held Monday April 29, 2019 at 11 AM at the Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. Interment will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established by her family. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 27, 2019