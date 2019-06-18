Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Barbara Pilon
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:45 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
900 Geiger St.
Neenah, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
900 Geiger St.
Neenah, WI
Barbara J. Pilon Obituary
Barbara J. Pilon

Neenah - Barbara J. Pilon, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born June 10, 1944 in Escanaba, MI, daughter of the late Jule and Mathilda (Reubens) Potvin.

Barb married Gerald "Jerry" Pilon on October 16, 1965. She held a variety of roles in her career including executive assistant at JJ Keller, administrative assistant at Neenah High School and health aide at Kimberly Clark.

Barb's love for people kept her very involved in many volunteer activities including catechist and Red Cross. The most important thing was spending time with her family. She enjoyed hiking, cooking, playing and building as many memories with her children and grandchildren as she could.

Barb's laugh was infectious and her smile contagious. She was an inspiration to others and deeply impacted their lives. Barb left everyone feeling better about themselves after being in her presence. She had a way of making everyone she met feel like they had been friends forever.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; two daughters: Susan (Joseph) Beach, Sheri (Mike) Treu; six grandsons: Joey (Tiffany) Beach, Josh (Amanda) Beach, Jerrad (Holly) Beach, Jesse Beach, Max Treu and Tony Treu; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bill (Kay) Potvin.

The Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Larry Seidl officiating. The visitation will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Prayer Service held at 6:45 PM. Visitation and again at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in honor of Barb for the Fox Valley Memory Project.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2019
