Barbara Jane (McMillin) Southwell
Milwaukee - Barbara Jane (McMillin) Southwell died peacefully on October 28th at the age of 88 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Barbara is survived by her three sons: Gilbert (Tracy) Lee Southwell III of Milwaukee, WI; Scott (Sonia) Wilson Southwell of Seal Beach, CA; Steven (Coleen) Charles Southwell of Milwaukee, WI; six grandchildren Michael, Nicolas, Sean, Matthew, Sarah and Lee; and her sister Carol Ann (McMillin) Buran of Oak Creek, WI along with many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was born on October 13th, 1931 in Lexington, KY to Dohrman and Eunice McMillin. She graduated from Wauwatosa High School 1950 and attended the University of Wisconsin in 1951 pursuing a degree in Theater and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She married Gilbert Lee Southwell Jr. of Milwaukee, WI in 1952. Over a six year period, Barbara and Gil welcomed three sons into their home. Her sons remember her as a loving mother who encouraged them to pursue college educations and made many personal sacrifices to help them achieve their goals. She participated in many of her son's activities including Cub Scouts, camping trips, and their numerous hobbies and enjoyed a long career as a teacher's aide at McKinley Elementary school in Appleton, WI. Barbara was an accomplished actress with roles in many of Appleton's Attic Theater productions including "Arsenic and Old Lace" and "The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man in the Moon Marigolds" among others. Gilbert and Barbara retired to Egg Harbor, WI in 1996, where Barbara continued to pursue her interests in literature, theater, and volunteerism by becoming a docent at the Peninsula State Park lighthouse in Door County, WI. She was an active and dedicated member of the Episcopal Church.
Gilbert and Barbara shared many cherished moments together in their long and happy marriage.
A private interment service will be held for family and friends. The family would like to thank Barbara's caregivers for their kindness and dedication. Barbara was an avid reader; anyone wishing to make a gift in her memory may make one in her name to their local library.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019