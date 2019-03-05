|
Barbara Jean Havemann
Appleton - Born to Life on February 23, 1959. Born to Eternal Life on March 2, 2019. Barbara "Barb" J. Havemann gained her beautiful angel wings and gracefully went in to the arms of Our Dear Lord and Savior at the age of 60.
Barb was survived by her loving children; Michael (Amy), Cindy (Ulises), Nicholas, and her long-term boyfriend's daughters. She also had five grandchildren; Cheyenniah, Makiah, Blake, Adalynn, and Ayah. Also survived by six siblings, Don (Carla), Sharon, Steve (Chris), Lori, Carolyn (Dennis), and Michael (Heather), and many nieces and nephews.
Barb is further preceded in death by William James, her long-term boyfriend, her grandson Austin, mother Josephine, father Norbert, sister Diana, and brother-in-law Arturo.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7th, 2019, at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street, at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until time of services. Private interment at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Barb's family would love to give a big thank you to all the wonderful and amazing staff at the Bridges of Appleton that spent time with Barb, taking care of her over the last few years, and all the doctors at the Theda Care of Appleton and the Encircle Health for all their hard work on taking care of our mother, and to all the hospice nurses of Theda Care at Home; Jodi, Robin, Mary, and Jessica.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 5, 2019