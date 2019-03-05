Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Havemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Havemann


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jean Havemann Obituary
Barbara Jean Havemann

Appleton - Born to Life on February 23, 1959. Born to Eternal Life on March 2, 2019. Barbara "Barb" J. Havemann gained her beautiful angel wings and gracefully went in to the arms of Our Dear Lord and Savior at the age of 60.

Barb was survived by her loving children; Michael (Amy), Cindy (Ulises), Nicholas, and her long-term boyfriend's daughters. She also had five grandchildren; Cheyenniah, Makiah, Blake, Adalynn, and Ayah. Also survived by six siblings, Don (Carla), Sharon, Steve (Chris), Lori, Carolyn (Dennis), and Michael (Heather), and many nieces and nephews.

Barb is further preceded in death by William James, her long-term boyfriend, her grandson Austin, mother Josephine, father Norbert, sister Diana, and brother-in-law Arturo.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7th, 2019, at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street, at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until time of services. Private interment at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the family are appreciated.

Barb's family would love to give a big thank you to all the wonderful and amazing staff at the Bridges of Appleton that spent time with Barb, taking care of her over the last few years, and all the doctors at the Theda Care of Appleton and the Encircle Health for all their hard work on taking care of our mother, and to all the hospice nurses of Theda Care at Home; Jodi, Robin, Mary, and Jessica.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now