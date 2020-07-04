Barbara Jeffers
New London - Barbara J Jeffers was born Monday September 15, 1941. Barbara passed away at the age of 78 on Friday July 3, 2020 shortly after discovering she had cancer.
Barbara is survived by her daughters: Patty Pantaloons, Barbara (Edward) Chizek, Laurie Jeffers, Theresa (Greg) Thayer and Jenny (Al) Hansen. 12 Grandchildren: Angie, Andrew, Anthony Pantalons, Amanda (Eric) Lynk, Elizabeth (Jason) Brunkey, Bill (Barbara) Chizek, Ryan and Ben Schinke, Scott (Gina) Thayer, Sarah (Dave) Williams, Coralee and Colton Hansen. As well a 15 Great-Grandchildren and her doggie April.
Barb is proceeded in death by her parents, and brothers Leonard (Ruth) Schimke, and John (Ruth) Schimke, and a son in law Janis Pantalons.
The funeral for Barbara will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, LEBANON. Interment will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery. A time of visitation will take place on Thursday from 9 AM until the time of mass.
Additional information can be found on www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com
.