1/1
Barbara Jeffers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jeffers

New London - Barbara J Jeffers was born Monday September 15, 1941. Barbara passed away at the age of 78 on Friday July 3, 2020 shortly after discovering she had cancer.

Barbara is survived by her daughters: Patty Pantaloons, Barbara (Edward) Chizek, Laurie Jeffers, Theresa (Greg) Thayer and Jenny (Al) Hansen. 12 Grandchildren: Angie, Andrew, Anthony Pantalons, Amanda (Eric) Lynk, Elizabeth (Jason) Brunkey, Bill (Barbara) Chizek, Ryan and Ben Schinke, Scott (Gina) Thayer, Sarah (Dave) Williams, Coralee and Colton Hansen. As well a 15 Great-Grandchildren and her doggie April.

Barb is proceeded in death by her parents, and brothers Leonard (Ruth) Schimke, and John (Ruth) Schimke, and a son in law Janis Pantalons.

The funeral for Barbara will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, LEBANON. Interment will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery. A time of visitation will take place on Thursday from 9 AM until the time of mass.

Additional information can be found on www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved