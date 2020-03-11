|
Barbara K. Giessel
Freedom - Barbara K. Giessel, age 57, passed away after a strong and brave fight with cancer surrounded by her family and friend on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1962, and was raised by Daniel and Sylvia (Koehler) Giessel in Freedom. Barb loved animals, football "Go Bears", Star Wars, zombies and Harry Potter. She was an amazing woman, very caring, loving, fun hearted, true person and loved by everyone who knew her.
Barb is survived by her Fur Babies: Zerbina and Panini; siblings: Patricia (James R. Sr.) Tank, Connie (Merlin "Joe") Bessette, Delmer Giessel and Deb (Jim) Meulemans; 12 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Barb Smith.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Sylvia Giessel; nephew, Colt Ringer; and a niece, Emily Tank.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020