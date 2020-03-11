Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Giessel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara K. Giessel


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara K. Giessel Obituary
Barbara K. Giessel

Freedom - Barbara K. Giessel, age 57, passed away after a strong and brave fight with cancer surrounded by her family and friend on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1962, and was raised by Daniel and Sylvia (Koehler) Giessel in Freedom. Barb loved animals, football "Go Bears", Star Wars, zombies and Harry Potter. She was an amazing woman, very caring, loving, fun hearted, true person and loved by everyone who knew her.

Barb is survived by her Fur Babies: Zerbina and Panini; siblings: Patricia (James R. Sr.) Tank, Connie (Merlin "Joe") Bessette, Delmer Giessel and Deb (Jim) Meulemans; 12 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Barb Smith.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Sylvia Giessel; nephew, Colt Ringer; and a niece, Emily Tank.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent