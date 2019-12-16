|
Barbara Kaphingst
Greenville - Barbara Ann Kaphingst, Greenville, age 82, was called home to her heavenly Father's arms on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Living Tree Estates.
Barbara was born on Dec. 30, 1936 in Neenah, WI, daughter of the late Arthur and Elinor (Milgert) Thorson. She was baptized on Jan. 31, 1937 and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clayton, WI; and attended Lonely Oak grade school in Clayton also; graduated from Neenah High School in 1954. After high school she worked at AAL; then after starting a family she was a stay at home mom, taking very good care of her family and large garden. A very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and more.
Mom was able to recite the Lords prayer at the age of 3, and she was an organist at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clayton.
On Oct. 20, 1956, she married Fred Kaphingst at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenville, where she has been a member ever since. (Immanuel Clayton and Greenville were sister churches.) Mom and Dad also enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in Minocqua, WI; late winters in Mazatlan, Mexico; and a week in the fall in Branson, MO. Once the kids were on their own, Mom accompanied Dad on all his travels. They were able to celebrate their 50th anniversary together with family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2006 at the River Rail in Shiocton, WI. Mom always looked forward to her Growth Group and Bible Study group and all her friends there.
She is survived by her son, Dave (Karen) Kaphingst, Neenah; daughter, Sue (Jim) Hoier, Hortonville; seven grandchildren, Angela (Collin) Kaas, West Bloomington; Katie (Curt) Becker, Winchester; Eric "Bud" (Danielle) Kaphingst, Eagan; Carrie (Chris) Roberts, Greenville; Michelle Young, West Allis; Amanda Kaphingst and special friend Ricky Marteney, Milwaukee; Alan Kaphingst and special friend Jaymie Peterson, West Bloomfield; nine great-grandchildren, Ella, Cavin, Tyson, Olivia, Camryn, Tucker, Talia, Brooks, and Pierce; a brother, Waldemar Thorson; three nephews, Gary (Sharie) Kaphingst and family; Todd (Sue) Thorson and family; Tim Thorson and family; as well as many other relatives, friends, and her Growth Group family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years and 2 months, Fred Kaphingst; a son, Tom Kaphingst; her parents; Dad's parents, Emil and Alice Kaphingst; a sister-in-law, Nola Thorson; a brother-in-law, Harold (Delores) Kaphingst; and a son-in-law, Marty "Tarn" Young.
The Christian Funeral for Barbara will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, on the corner of School and Julius Roads in Greenville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM at church.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Living Tree Estates, Greenville, and Ascension Hospice.
O Lord, be gracious to us; we long for you. Be our strength every morning, our salvation in time of distress. Isaiah 33:2.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019