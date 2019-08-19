|
|
Barbara "Babs" Kempen
Neenah - Barbara J. "Babs" Kempen, age 85, of Neenah, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 after a short illness. Babs was born on July 31, 1934 in Hancock, Michigan daughter of the late David and Evelyn (Luke) Ploof. She married Clayton Kempen on April 14, 1956 and they raised 4 children together. Babs was active with volunteering at Theda Clark Medical Center as well as St. Gabriel Catholic Church where she was a member. She was a member of the Homemaker's Club and loved spending time and doing activities with her family. Babs is survived by her husband, Clayton, her children: Debbie (Bill DeKeyser) Kempen, Evie (Steven) Nelson, Andy (Susan) Kempen, and Joe (Kathy) Kempen. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michelle (Vance) Pues, Jodie (Sean) Ihde, Michael Eake, Joe, Zach, Cole, Garrett, Jason, Matt and Shane Kempen; great-grandchildren: Trace, Dane, Ella, Baylin, and Ashlyn, and a great-great grandchild, Raelynn.
She was preceded in death by and infant daughter, Mary and many brothers, sisters and in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be in the Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum in Neenah. Memorials are being established for the Homemaker's Club and .
The family would like to thank all of the great nurses with Theda Care at Home Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Babs. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019