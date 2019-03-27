|
Barbara "Barb" Klug
New London - Barbara "Barb" Kathryn Klug, age 66 of New London, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 with her family by her side at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. The funeral service for Barb will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Sugar Bush with Rev. Kenneth Rodrigue officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Ruckdashel Cemetery in the Township of Lebanon.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019