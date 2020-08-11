1/1
Barbara Mazzarino
1935 - 2020
Barbara Mazzarino

Fremont - Barbara J. Mazzarino, age 84, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on September 23, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Esther Bernstein. "Tustin Barb" was with the love of her life Fred Mazzarino for multiple decades in Tustin, where they owned and operated Fred and Barb's Anchor Inn. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2000.

Barb loved playing bingo, slots, and spending time in the casino. She was a member of the notorious "Red Hat Society". Watching The Waltons, Golden Girls, and Hallmark movies was another favorite pastime. She enjoyed listening to country music and attended Hodag for many years. Barb also loved cross stitching and crafting, and shared many of her projects with her friends and family. One of her greatest and most recent memories was going on a Caribbean cruise with her sister, Char, her nephew Jeff and his fiancée Angie.

Barbara is survived by two nephews, Jeff (fiancée Angie Mader) Richard, and Randy Richard; her dear friend and caretaker, Tara (Shannon) McPeak; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her sister, Char (Chuck) Richard, and her brother, Dennis Bernstein.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Dione Stepanek will officiate. Burial will be in Wolf River Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Saturday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy sent to Barb’s family. We enjoyed Barb’s visits to our business as well as visiting with her at her own business years back. Many laughs were shared.
Bruce and Dee Dee Goode
Friend
