Barbara Van Eperen
Menasha - Barbara Christina Van Eperen, 90, Kimberly, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 at The Gardens of Fountain Way, Menasha. Barbara was born on February 20, 1929, daughter of the late Charles and Christina (Messmer) Schaefer in Appleton. She graduated from St. John Catholic High School in Little Chute and while there she made several lifelong friends. Barbara was united in marriage to Paul A. Van Eperen on September 15, 1951 at Sacred Heart Church in Appleton, they shared 57 years together before his death, November 30, 2008.
Barbara was a faithful member of Holy Spirit Parish and loved going to Mass. She enjoyed Praying the Rosary and Bible Study; volunteering on Thursdays at Colony Oaks; baking, many, many cookies; and crocheting afghans for her grandchildren. Barbara loved her Third Street neighborhood; the park, the parties, and above all, the people.
She was employed for many years with FVTC in Appleton, where she worked in Food Service and made many friends.
Barbara loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally; her "listening ears" heard many hopes, dreams, worries and accomplishments. She truly lived the old adage "We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak".
Barbara will be greatly missed by those who survive her, 3 sons and 3 daughters. Bob (Barb), Mackville; Sue (Tom) Behling, Hilbert; Margaret (Jeff) Fuller, Kimberly; Karl (special friend Rose Vosters), Kimberly; Mark (special friend Sara Vance), Kimberly; and Mary (Jeff) Gorges, Kimberly. Eighteen grandchildren, Emily, our angel in heaven, Rachel (Nik) Brown and Nathan (special friend Kayla Peterson) Van Eperen. Luke (Tina) Behling, Katie (Jake) Nolan and Lance (special friend Lacey Bongert) Behling. Kristen (Peter) Berg, Courtney (Neil) Wallace and Kyle Fuller. Helen White, Curtis (fiancé Tarah Eslinger) and Margaret Van Eperen. Amy and Joseph Van Eperen. Grant, Paige (special friend Nick Myers), Claire and Blake Gorges. Nine great-grandchildren, Miles, Adalynn, Jayden, Lydia, Maxwell, Jacob, Evelyn, August and Annelyse. Four step-grandchildren, Whitney (Jordan) Wirth, Megan Boehle, Jake and Emily Spence. One sister in law, Luella Schultz, lifelong friends from St. John Catholic High School, Mary Lou, Mary Lou, and Dolores, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, her grandchild, Emily, her 4 brothers and 6 sisters; Charles (Sade) Schaefer, George (Vi) Schaefer, John (Nita) Schaefer, Annie (Art) Knoll, Kathryn (Norb) Wydeven, Elizabeth (Carl) Kessler, Clara (Henry) VandenBoom, Bill Schaefer, Margaret (Rich) Mantei, Mary (Joe) Brehm.
Paul's family; John Van Eperen, Johanna (Wally) Diedrick, Mickie Saucer, Bernie (Nita) Van Eperen, Leona (Bob) Green, Ray Van Eperen, Hank (Theresa) Van Eperen, Frances (Bob) Richter, Walter Jr (Bev) Van Eperen, Gene Schultz, Joe (Dorie) Van Eperen, Agnes Van Eperen, Evelyn Van Eperen, and Eloisa (Becky) Van Eperen.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 3:00pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 600 East Kimberly Street in Kimberly with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. There will be a visitation at the church prior to Mass on Friday from 1:00pm to 2:45pm. There will be a private burial at Holy Name Cemetery in Kimberly on a later date. Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home of Kimberly is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family expresses a thank you to the staff and nurses of Heartland Hospice and the Gardens of Fountain Way for the wonderful care given to Barbara.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2019