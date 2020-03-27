|
Barbara Yerkey
New London - Barbara A. Yerkey age 72 passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Peabody Manor, Appleton, Wisconsin following the discovery of an inoperable brain tumor on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Barbara was born on June 21, 1947, in Appleton, Wisconsin to the late Edward and Dorothy (Jeske) Edler.
Barbara was united in marriage to Richard Yerkey on May 3, 1969, and they resided in New London, Wisconsin.
Barbara is survived by her husband Richard of 50 years, daughters; Lori (Robert) Singer of Niantic Connecticut, grandchildren Sarah and Daniel; daughter Sherry (Scott) Salinardi of Staten Island, NY, grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail, Sydney, and Natalie; son Brian and spouse Amber (Dorsey) of New London, WI grandchildren Grace and Reese, daughter Jill (Brian) Taylor of Oshkosh, WI and grandson Henry, and daughter Joy (Eric) Salzwedel, Green Bay, WI, and grandsons Maddox and Nolan.
Barbara is also survived by brother Tom (Betty Jo) Edler Bonduel, WI, brother Allan Edler Appleton, WI, sister Marlene Lehman Greenville, WI, sister Betty Jean (Clark) Hammond, Greenville, WI, sister Bonnie (Ed) Zeitler Cecil, WI. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Barbara spent over 20 years doing child care in her home for other families while raising her own five children. After child care and raising her own five children, Barb worked at Festival Foods as the photo lab manager; after that as a volunteer instructional assistant at Parkview Elementary School.
Barb was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. She was instrumental in starting the Ladies Evening Circle, working with and managing the Girl Pioneer Program for many years, assisting with the Summer Vacation Bible School, instrumental in starting the Advent by "Candle Light program" and for many years teaching public school instruction classes to fifth-grade students. Barb was a strong believer in her Christian faith and knew and looked forward to exactly where she was going when she left this earth.
Barbs family would like to extend special thanks to the 2nd-floor nursing staff in the neurology area at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah as well as the nurses, social workers, and chaplains at Theda Clark Hospice and at Peabody Manor Hospice in Appleton. A kinder and more skilled group of trained professionals would be difficult to find anywhere.
The family would also like to thank Pastor Heiges of Emanuel for his visits, phone calls, e-mails, and support not only for Barbara but for our entire family.
*Funeral services and visitation will be held at a time when our current health advisories have been lifted.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020