Barry Schwandt
Shiocton - Barry R. Schwandt, age 77, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 3, 2019, after a 6 year battle with cancer. He was born on January 25, 1942 in New London son of the late Marlyn and Rosan (Herminath) Schwandt. Barry graduated from Shiocton High School in 1960. On October 4, 2019, Barry and Jane (Adams) celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary; they were married on October 4, 1969 at First Ev. Lutheran Church, Shiocton. He drove truck for Nasch Finch Trucking Company for 37 years; retiring in 1999. Barry loved fishing, gardening, sports, reading, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Jane; daughters Amy Liebergen (Todd Tickler) Jenny (John) McCandless; grandchildren: Joshua (Amanda) Gomm, Jesse Kruse and Paige Kruse (David Letter); great-grandchildren Ethan, Lillian, Jackson, Oscar Gomm, Benson Kruse and Liam, Livie, and Henry Letter; a sister Donna Bentle and in-laws, James Adams and Kerry Adams. Barry is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in-law, James A. Adams and Agnes Tackman, son-in-law Robert Liebergen Jr., brother in-law, Robert Bentle.
Funeral services for Barry will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, Shiocton with Rev. Bradley Ragner officiating. Visitation will be held at the Church from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Shiocton Bovina Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Heartland Hospice Team; especially Dr. Ritcher, Dr. Goggins, Julie, Tammy, Jen O., Jenny B., and Jesse.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019