Basil Everson
Neenah - Basil Everson age 89 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living in Neenah. He was born September 22,1931 to the late Esther and Adolph Everson, Basil graduated from Neenah High School and enlisted in the US Air Force. He was employed at Gear Dairy in Menasha for 25 years and worked for 25 years at the Neenah Foundry Co until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Shirley of 65 years to Florida and their retirement home in Redgrainte, Wisconsin. Basil married Shirley Collier on September 3, 1955.
He will be missed by his wife Shirley, daughter Crystal (Tom) Tanvas of Appleton, grandsons Jason (Sarah) Roberts of Neenah, Adam (Sarice) Tanvas of Colorado Springs CO, Phillip Tanvas of Appleton, great-grandchildren, Emily Roberts, Haley Roberts, Josiah Undis, his sister Janet Moors of South Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.
No service will be held at this time. Special thanks to Lakeland Care and the girls at Emerald Ridge for their care and compassion when this virus takes us from seeing and being with our love ones. You will be missed. Love always.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com