Basil Everson
1931 - 2020
Basil Everson

Neenah - Basil Everson age 89 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living in Neenah. He was born September 22,1931 to the late Esther and Adolph Everson, Basil graduated from Neenah High School and enlisted in the US Air Force. He was employed at Gear Dairy in Menasha for 25 years and worked for 25 years at the Neenah Foundry Co until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Shirley of 65 years to Florida and their retirement home in Redgrainte, Wisconsin. Basil married Shirley Collier on September 3, 1955.

He will be missed by his wife Shirley, daughter Crystal (Tom) Tanvas of Appleton, grandsons Jason (Sarah) Roberts of Neenah, Adam (Sarice) Tanvas of Colorado Springs CO, Phillip Tanvas of Appleton, great-grandchildren, Emily Roberts, Haley Roberts, Josiah Undis, his sister Janet Moors of South Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

No service will be held at this time. Special thanks to Lakeland Care and the girls at Emerald Ridge for their care and compassion when this virus takes us from seeing and being with our love ones. You will be missed. Love always.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
My deepest condolences on Your families loss. Basil always had a smile on his face. It was a delight to get to visit with him and Shirley. He will be missed.
Jill Ellis
Acquaintance
November 26, 2020
Dear Shirley and family, so sorry for your loss. I have thought of your family often over the years with fond memories. Cousin, Bonnie (Everson) Onsgaard
Bonnie Onsgaard
Family
November 26, 2020
i wish i would have seen more of basil. your best man at your wedding. prayers are with you shirley jim everson
jim everson
November 25, 2020
What a terrible loss during this pandemic. Our wishes go out to the entire family. Dave & Lisa Hanson
Dave Hanson
Family
