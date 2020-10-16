Beata L. PetersonWeyauwega - On Monday, October 12, 2020, in the early evening at Crossroads Care Center, Weyauwega, Beata L. Peterson, 99, Weyauwega, WI was lifted up by the angels to her Home on High in the Mansions of the Lord. Beata was born on July 19, 1921, to Otto and Lydia (Bremel) Gonitzke at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was confirmed on Sunday, May 26, 1935, at St. John Lutheran, Fall Creek, WI. On August 23, 1941, Beata was united in marriage to Ralph T. Peterson at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Foster.Beata is survived by her children: Marion (Roger) Schmoldt, Merrill, WI; Alan Peterson, Waupaca, WI; Jeanne (David) Fehlauer, Greendale, WI; Jon (Kristine) Peterson, Appleton, WI; David Peterson, Waupaca, WI; grandchildren, Gregg (Karin) Schmoldt, Todd Schmoldt, Scott (Jennifer) Schmoldt; Curtis Peterson, Mark Peterson, Heidi (James Gauthier) Peterson; Jason (Doreen) Fehlauer, Beth (Sean Lansing) Fehlauer, Nathan (Noel L'Esperance) Fehlauer, Ann Dvorak; Emily (Aaron) Hoffman; Joshua (Holly) Peterson, Jesse (Kim Shayler) Peterson; great-grandchildren: Dylan (Ariel) Schmoldt, Cameron Schmoldt, Trevor Schmoldt, Delton Schmoldt, Allix Schmoldt; Liam & Simon Lansing, Alexander & Evelyn Dvorak; Haylee Hoffman; Carson & Noah Peterson; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.A nephew, Bruce (Connie) Gonitzke, Hudson, WI; niece Jane (Gonitzke) Beckwith; other relatives, and many friends.Beata was preceded in death by her husband Ralph (1980); her parents; two brothers, Harold & Milton Gonitzke; a sister-in-law, Irene Gonitzke; uncles, aunts, cousins; a special cousin, Marion Hoehn; and special aunt, Dora HoehnThe Christian Funeral service for Beata will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Weyauwega, with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. Due to Covid-19, face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Please stay home if you don't feel well. Beata's service will be recorded and a link placed on her obituary page on the website for those unable to attend.We are so very grateful for the staff at Crossroads Care Center, Weyauwega, for their exceptional, loving care of Mom the past six years. We are especially grateful for an amazing angel named Sharla.