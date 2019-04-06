|
|
Beatrice Buchholtz
New London - Beatrice B. Buchholtz, age 92, formerly of Weyauwega, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1926, in the Town of Lebanon, daughter of the late Henry and Emma (Hass) Ticks. On November 23, 1947, she was united in marriage to Harold H. Buchholtz at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2009. Beatrice and Harold farmed together with their four sons in the Town of Weyauwega for many years. During that time, they were members at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega. When they moved to New London, they became members at Emanuel Lutheran Church where Beatrice was active in the Ladies Aid.
She is survived by her sons: Bruce (Nancy) Buchholtz, Dale (Jacqueline Geisler) Buchholtz and Brian (Betty) Buchholtz; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two on the way; three step- grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren; sister: Ruth Simon; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Hahn, Verona Wantoch and Beatrice Broehn; daughter-in-law: Mary Buchholtz; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Wayne; siblings: her twin sister Bernice (Carl) Boelter, Irma (Harvey) Klabunde, Margaret (Reinhold) Roland, Harold (Delores) Ticks, Arnold Ticks and Vernon Ticks; brothers-in-law Edward Hahn, Jim Simon and Otto Wantoch.
The Christian Funeral for Beatrice will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Beatrice will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to Lee and Joyce Bressler for helping Beatrice over the years, and also the staffs at ThedaCare Hospital in New London and Crossroads in Weyauwega for their wonderful care of Beatrice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 6, 2019