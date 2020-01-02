|
|
Beatrice Hoelzel
Stockbridge - Beatrice Hoelzel, 100, of Stockbridge, died on December 23, 2019, at Linden Ridge in Mukwonago. She was born March 2, 1919 daughter of Orville and Anna (Meier) Head. In November 1949, she married Gilbert Hoelzel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stockbridge, and together they celebrated 49 years of marriage before his death in 1999.
Beatrice attended two years of Normal School and went on to earn a teaching degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. After graduating, Beatrice taught in Mayville, Brothertown, and retired from New Holstein Public Schools after 51 years of service.
Beatrice was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stockbridge almost her entire life. She enjoyed teaching religious education classes to elementary students.
She also enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren, casino trips, gardening, bingo, and Yahtzee.
Beatrice is survived by her daughter, Jane (Jeff) Hoelzel-Warren, and grandchildren Kelsey and Cole Warren and many nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; her parents, Orville and Anna; her siblings: Marcel (Clarice) Head, Audrey (Richard) Volp, Jeanette Head, Jerome (Loretta) Head, Grace (Donald) Ortlieb, and Jim Head.
Funeral services are set for 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at St. Mary's of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church (120 Davis Str.) in Stockbridge. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 until 11:00 on the day of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bea's name to or www.emmalovesdogs.org foundation.
For further information please contact https://schmidtandbartelt.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Linden Ridge for making sure Beatrice felt like it was home to her. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Rich and Gail Thiel for all their help and care throughout the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020