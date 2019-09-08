Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Beatrice Lardinois
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Beatrice J. Lardinois


1927 - 2019
Beatrice J. Lardinois Obituary
Beatrice J. Lardinois

Appleton - Beatrice J. "Bea" Lardinois, age 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born May 27, 1927 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Henry and Irene Reimer.

Bea married Harold Lardinois on June 8, 1946. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1983. She loved to cook and made amazing desserts. Bea truly loved her family and was always glad to see them. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Neenah.

Survivors include her five children: Judy (Mike) Walker, Donald (Karen) Lardinois, Patricia (Joseph) Rehorst, Steven (Debra) Lardinois, James (Linda) Lardinois; eight grandchildren: Jerry Walker, Michelle Walker, Kurt Lardinois, Jennifer (Brad) Ludtke, Joseph (Lori) Rehorst, Cathy (Todd) Schmidt, Patricia (Steven) Defau, Christopher Herman: 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bud (Carol) Fraire; her sister, Beverly Lardinois; and a step-sister, Melinda.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, with Rev. Rebecca Henry officiating. The visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for the .

The family would like to thank ThedaCare at Home Hospice and a special thank you to Linda, Shanlee and the rest of the Rose family for all their help at this time.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019
