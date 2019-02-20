Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
Weyauwega , WI
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
Weyauwega , WI
Waupaca - Beatrice Marilyn Peters (nee Anderson), of Waupaca, is resting in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was called to her heavenly home on Monday, February 18, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Beatrice was born on April 18, 1930 in Waushara County, daughter of the late Clarence and Hermaline (Halsey) Anderson. On May 6, 1950 she was united in marriage to Clarence Peters. Together they ran a large dairy farm in Weyauwega for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, rummaging and spending valuable time with her grandchildren. Beatrice also enjoyed helping other less fortunate people with homemade meals and baked goods. She was a member of Homemakers, Christian Womens, St. Peter Lutheran Church and their Ladies Aide.

Beatrice is survived by her husband of 68 years, Clarence; children, Chris (Duane) Schrank and their children, David, Jennifer and Matthew: Cynthia (Ron) Thurston and her children, Eric, Christina, Heidi and step-children Thea, Lyndsey and Ian: Susan Cate and her children, Savannah, Ben, Allison and Lucas, along with their father, Richard Cate: Rebecca (John) Parson and their children, Jeremiah and Rachel: Melanie (Dave) Draska and their children, Dylan and Lanna: David (significant other Mary) Peters and his daughter Taylor: John (Christy) Peters and step-daughter Alie. She was blessed with 17 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way. She is further survived by her sister Carol Strike; brother, David (Bev) Anderson and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Larsen and Iona Peterson; brothers-in-law, Johnny Peterson, Leon Strike, Willard Larsen, Albert "Butch" Peters, Milfred Peters, Oscar Bishop and sisters-in-law, Ev, Varol and Henrietta.

The Christian Funeral for Beatrice will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit and Rev. Dennis Lemke officiating. Burial will be in Saxeville Union Cemetery in the Township of Saxeville at a later date. A visitation for Beatrice will be held on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019
