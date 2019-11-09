Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Beatrice "Bea" Stranen

Beatrice "Bea" Stranen Obituary
Beatrice "Bea" Stranen

Kimberly - On November 9, 2019, Heaven gained a beautiful and loving angel when Beatrice Stranen joined her heavenly family. She was a loving Mom and Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, and most importantly a loving friend.

She leaves behind two daughters: Sharon (Doug) Purdy and Charlyn Newby; 13 grandchildren, and a world of great and great great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was welcomed with open arms by her parents, brothers, sister, daughter: Bonnie; son Butch; and her favorite card partner and loving husband: John.

The funeral service for Beatrice will take place at 3:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME TRI-COUNTY CHAPEL, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Beatrice's name.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
