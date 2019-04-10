|
Beatrice "Bee" Sturm
Appleton - Beatrice F. Sturm (Mrs. Oscar F. Sturm), age 92 found peace with our Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019 after a short encounter with cancer. "Bee" was born on the 4th of July, 1926, to Norbert & Regina (Werner) Strobel.
She graduated from Appleton High School in 1944. Beatrice married Oscar, the love of her life since grade school, on June 19, 1948. In 1950, together, they established & operated Fox Valley Nursery in Appleton until their retirement in 1985. The business legacy continues in the family to this day. She had a love for movies and enjoyed working at the movie theater as a young person. This joy continued throughout her life enjoying watching the classics on TV. The antics of her birds and squirrels kept her entertained.
A joy greater than beautifying the Fox Valley, was the raising of their 10 children: Fred (Darlene), Bob (Faye), Dick (Carol), Jerry (Pam), Mary (Dan) Schommer, Dan (Jackie), Karen (Todd) Shackleton, Joe (Pam), special son, Timothy and Kay Lynn (Mike) Trewin.
Oscar and Bee's love for their family was unending including 22 Grandchildren: (Fred) Mike, Randy; (Bob) Heather Gerrits , Eric; (Dick) Carey Johnson, Stacy Denton, Andy, Christopher; (Jerry) Hannah L'Hommedieu , Niki Noack; (Mary) Sara Zoeller, Melissa Durrant, Joseph; (Dan) Jenny Erdman, Kristina Schmitt, Kelly Aho, Beth Dodd, James; (Karen) Emily and Rebecca Shackleton, (Kay) Madelaine and Liza Trewin.
Continuing on with their love, they enjoyed 35 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Bee enjoyed celebrating Christmas Eve in her home with most of her children, grandchildren, great and great-great grand children joining her. She also enjoyed celebrating her birthday with the entire crew and fireworks.
Beatrice is survived by her brother, Alex Strobel; her sister, Sylvia Dietz, and her sister-in-law, Bernice Strobel
Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband Oscar and son Bob; her brothers, Melvin, Marcellus and Sylvester Strobel.
To celebrate Beatrice's life, family and friends will be received at 9:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 East Fremont Street, Appleton on Friday, April 12, 2019. Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:00am with Father Jon Thorsen officiating.
As an alternative to flowers, Bee would wish for a donation to SOAR of the Fox Cities (An organization to empower people with different abilities to be their best possible selves to "SOAR" in life)
A Big Thank You to ThedaCare Nursing and ThedaCare Hospice for their care, concern and family support.
Remember me with smiles and laughter. For that's how I will remember all of you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 10, 2019