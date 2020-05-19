|
|
Becky Ann Dahl
Neenah - Becky Ann Dahl, age 62, passed away peacefully at her home in Neenah on May 13, 2020. She was surrounded by family and loved ones as she gained her heavenly wings.
Becky was born to and is survived by her parents Bill and Charlotte Dahl of Neenah on June, 8 1957. She is also survived by her beloved, long-time partner, Dale Johnson of Winneconne; son, Justin Cumings (Angie) and grandchildren Tate and Aubrey Cumings. Becky is also survived as well by her siblings Chris Dahl of Neenah, Kim (Roger) Delfosse of Oshkosh, Roxanne (Mark) Ezzard of Orlando, FL, Brenda (Don) Wilson of Menasha, April Dahl of Neenah; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also very close to her Godfather, who survived her death, Terry (Gail) Dahl.
Becky was preceded in death by grandparents William and Marion (Cookie) Dahl of Oshkosh/Neenah, and Theodore and Regina Konkol of Menasha.
Becky attended Neenah High School and worked and lived in the valley all her life. She enjoyed travel, movies, animals (especially cats), gathering with friends and family and especially the children. They loved hearing her talk like Donald Duck. If you were lucky, Becky would sing Happy Birthday to you in her Donald Duck interpretation.
Becky loved life and people and had many coworkers and friends in the valley who loved her. She lit up a room with her beautiful, fun loving, spirit. She had many talents such as sewing, singing and photography just to name a few. Her artistic talent brought her the opportunity of presenting her favorite singer, Tony Bennett, a portrait she sketched of him. He gratefully received it and it was one of the highlights of her life.
The love for her cats was as one would have for her own children and she considered them just that. She would go out of her way to help any animal in need. Her heart was so loving and big.
Becky's love for the Lord was palpable. Even through her long battle with cancer, her faith remained steadfast and strong. She studied her Bible and shared the gospel with friends, family and even strangers. Becky fought a warrior's battle until the end. Her strength and faith will forever remain an inspiration to all who knew her.
The family would like to thank those friends and family who helped care for Becky. You are all amazing! We wish to thank the Cancer Center of Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh and their staff. The family also would like to personally give thanks to the incredible, caring hospice staff namely nurse Brittany and Chaplain Michelle. You eased our minds many times and we were Blessed to have you with Becky.
Though our hearts are broken that Becky has left this world much too soon, we have the peace of mind knowing that she is home in Heaven, where her soul belongs, and the promise that we will see her again one day. We will be missing you until then, Sweet Becky, rest easy in our Lord's arms.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at Immanuel United Church of Christ 118 Oak Street Neenah, WI on Thursday October 22, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 24, 2020