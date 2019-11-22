Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Belinda Stadtmueller
Belinda (Castro) Stadtmueller

Belinda (Castro) Stadtmueller Obituary
Belinda (Castro) Stadtmueller

Menasha - Belinda (Castro) Stadtmueller, age 59, of Menasha, formerly of Kewaunee, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
