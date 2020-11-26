Belva Rolfes
Kaukauna - Belva Lavon Rolfes, 91, passed away on November 18, 2020 at St. Paul Elder Care. Belva was born on October 16, 1929 to Menno and Edith (Peck) Bruns. She was united in marriage to Leonard Rolfes.
Belva is survived by her children: Lee Ann (Paul) Rubsam, and Gary (Penny) Rolfes; grandchildren: Lindsay (Joseph) Brittnacher, Sarah Rolfes, Hannah (Christopher) Davis, and Emmy Rubsam, as well as ten great-grandchildren. Belva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers and two sisters.
Belva's family would especially like to thank the caregivers of Appletree Court at St. Paul's for their loving care.
In keeping with the current health pandemic the family will have a private service, and she will be buried with her husband in Minnesota. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
.