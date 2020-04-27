|
|
Ben D. Schinke
Town of Maine - Ben D. Schinke Age 80 passed away after a lingering illness on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home with his wife and children at his side. Ben was born to the late William and Maude (Johnson) Schinke on September 10, 1939 in the Town of Maine, Outagamie County and resided there for most of his life.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and often shared memories of his time in the South Pacific. Upon his return home he met the love of his life Ruth A. Moeller, and they were married June 6, 1961.
He enjoyed visiting, carpentry, and time in the outdoors, and was passionate about pursuing turkey and whitetails.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Moeller) Schinke; son, Donald (Connie) Schinke and their children: Sloane and Seth; daughter, Connie (Wayne) Ort and their children: Amy (Adelle Burke) Ort and Ray Ort, and daughter, Barbara Schinke. Ben's siblings: Lee (Florine) Casper, Myra Langner, Carl (Leona) Schinke, and Midge Pues. Ruth's siblings: Wayne (Joy) Moeller, Lyle Moeller, Keith (Sandy) Moeller, Gary (Nancy) Moeller, Eva (Tom) Gruenewald, and Jean (Dennis) Diemel; and special friend, Tom Witthuhn, who visited whenever possible during Ben's extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Joe Headly; brother-in-law, Don Langner; brother, Harold Schinke; brother-in-law, Harley Pues; sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Roger Jarchow.
Due to the current health crisis there will be a public memorial service scheduled for a future date. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Ben's family at www.muehlboettcher.com. Special thanks to Theda Care Hospice and special nurse Holly Knapp, and Pastor Moira Finley for their care for Ben and support for the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020