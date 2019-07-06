|
|
Benjamen Breiting
Iola - Ben Breiting, age 23, left this earth July 4 to be with Jesus. He was born Sept. 11, 1995, in New London, Wis., and grew up in Tomahawk, Wis. A 2014 graduate of Tomahawk High School, he moved to Iola in 2018 to live by his brother and father, whom he loved dearly. He was thrilled to work alongside his father at Napuck Salvage in Waupaca as a maintenance technician assistant. Ben deeply loved, protected and honored his mother. He sought adventure exploring the woods as a child, catching frogs, turtles and fish with his brother Nick and friends, and in later years spending time with friends and family kayaking and camping. As a teen, he was active in his church youth group. He loved being with friends, watching movies, TV series, beating tough video games and discovering their design flaws. Ben had great compassion, often bringing home stray animals and friends who had now where else to go. Ben's complex sense of humor endeared him to many, whether he was being silly or displaying his deep, sharp wit. He recalled movie lines after watching a movie once. One of his favorite things to do was to trade movie line quips with Nick. Ben was talented at pen-and-ink art, pencil sketches, welding, and computer animation, to name a few. Because he took the time to really know people, he selected the perfect gifts.
He is survived by his brother, Nick, (Amanda Wuske); his mother, Ann Brigham (Norm Winters); father, Kent, (Rachel Surprise) and extended family Kortney (Britt) and Austin; his maternal grandparents Robert and Joanne Finger, and Stan and Fran Brigham; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends he cherished.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Lowell and Elaine Breiting, his Uncle Kim and two cousins Lowell and Joey, and his close friend Flint Parker.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, followed by a celebration of life service, held at Cline-Hansen Funeral Home at 209 W. Cook St., New London.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 6 to July 7, 2019