|
|
Benjamin F. Roehl
New London - Benjamin F. Roehl, age 102 passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Kindred Hearts New London. In the final days and hours, he was surrounded by his family.
Benjamin was born on October 24, 1917, on the family farm in the township of Bear Creek, as the son of the late William and Mathilda (Lueck) Roehl. He worked many years on the farm and in the area until he enlisted in the army. He proudly served his country in WWII.
On October 9, 1948, he was united in marriage to Pearl (Grawvunder) Roehl. Ben worked many years at the local Simmons Juvenile Furniture factory in New London. If he wasn't working you would find him doing his own woodworking projects at home, tinkering in the garage or out fishing. He was always willing to help a neighbor in need, he was never at rest. Ben knew how to have a good time too, many nights were spent playing cards with friends and family and every Sunday the Packer game would be on in the living room.
This great man that everyone else knew as Ben we knew as Grandpa. We were blessed with so many years with this amazing man. He taught us how to drive a car, he would stay up late to help us finish our school projects and he was at every baseball game. Even though he may have been working, he would always stop what he was doing to come and play with us. He was the kindest man and would never yell. He did have the greatest sense of humor and would always joke with us. Thinking back on the jokes he would play on us and then listening to him chuckle will always bring a smile to our face.
He is survived by his 3 grandchildren, Lisa (Brad) Griffin, New London; Cindy (Donald) Furman, New London; William (special friend, Heather), Stephensville; 5 Great Grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Kopetsky; Jordon Griffin, Noah, Kasey and Lilly Furman; and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren, Kylee, Ava and Mya Kopetsky. He is also survived by his brother Rueben Roehl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pearl, his daughter Beverly Baum, his brothers Herman and Leo "Bill" Roehl his sister Lydia Kilian, and his grandson Justin Griffin.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hearts of New London for taking special care in the last few years and especially the last few days. You loved and cared for him like he was a part of your own family and we truly appreciate it.
Funeral service for Ben will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.
