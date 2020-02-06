Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Benny Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benny Porter


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benny Porter Obituary
Benny Porter

Appleton - David "Benny" Porter, 68, of Appleton, Wisconsin died on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born in New York State on October 25, 1951, to the late Donald and Jean (Donovan) Porter. Benny grew up attending catholic school and later switched to public school and graduated from Kenmore West High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973 from State University at Brockport. Benny had a love of sports, becoming a season ticket holder for the Wisconsin Badgers football team. Baseball was a huge favorite and is where he met his future wife. In a summer softball league, he was the umpire and she was the home team scorekeeper. David was united in marriage to Judy in 1988 at a ceremony held at their friend's house and yard in Brockport, NY. He umpired in the Brockport area and later switched to groundskeeper for minor league teams in Wisconsin, Idaho, and Virginia. He enjoyed reading to learn something new and found joy in listening to music in his garage and growing a vegetable garden in his backyard. Benny became a saxophone player through lessons with the New Horizons Instructional Band. He later joined the Fox Cities Swing Band where they entertained at nursing homes. Benny loved Friday nights as he met his friends at Jim's Place to "play" Jeopardy.

Benny is survived by his wife, Judy; sisters, Barbara Porter and Nancy Porter; brothers, Karl (Harriet) Porter and Brian Porter; sister- in - law, Wendy (Gary) Cannon; niece, Marcie (Joe and his son Nate); children, Lucas and Cian. Benny is further survived by many friends and relatives.

In accordance with Benny's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent