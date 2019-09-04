|
|
Bernadette F. Cubberly
Appleton - Bernadette F. "Bunny" Cubberly, formerly of Shawano, was called home to our Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Chicago on April 19, 1946 to the late Edward and Harriette (Bogdan) Kumar. Bernadette was a devoted member of St. Martin of Tours Parish in Cecil where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She was a caregiver by nature, always putting others before herself. She loved all who came into her life with her whole heart. Bernadette's last days with us were filled with smiles and she was surrounded by love. She spent her final day on this earth with her daughter, they attended service together and sang Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art.
Bernadette is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Ed) Walker, Appleton; grandson, Vincent Walker; and sister-in-law, Mary Kumar.
In addition to her parents, Bernadette was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Kumar Jr.; and her husbands, George Cubberly and Paul Oras.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at ST. MARTIN OF TOURS PARISH (407 S. Warrington Ave. Cecil) from 4:00 p.m. until time of Parish Rosary at 5:30 p.m. A service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Todd Raether officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019