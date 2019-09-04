Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Cubberly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette F. Cubberly


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadette F. Cubberly Obituary
Bernadette F. Cubberly

Appleton - Bernadette F. "Bunny" Cubberly, formerly of Shawano, was called home to our Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Chicago on April 19, 1946 to the late Edward and Harriette (Bogdan) Kumar. Bernadette was a devoted member of St. Martin of Tours Parish in Cecil where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She was a caregiver by nature, always putting others before herself. She loved all who came into her life with her whole heart. Bernadette's last days with us were filled with smiles and she was surrounded by love. She spent her final day on this earth with her daughter, they attended service together and sang Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art.

Bernadette is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Ed) Walker, Appleton; grandson, Vincent Walker; and sister-in-law, Mary Kumar.

In addition to her parents, Bernadette was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Kumar Jr.; and her husbands, George Cubberly and Paul Oras.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at ST. MARTIN OF TOURS PARISH (407 S. Warrington Ave. Cecil) from 4:00 p.m. until time of Parish Rosary at 5:30 p.m. A service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Todd Raether officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent