|
|
Bernadette Helen Talens
Neenah - On Monday, October 21, 2019, Bernadette Helen Talens, passed away at the age of 77.
Bernadette is survived by her daughter, Julie Talens (Sam) Paske; and their children: Elizabeth, Matthias, Catherine and Josiah.
She did not wish anything written about her life because in her words, "it's not about me. It's all about the Lord." Her faith was who she was, through and through.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 660 Division St. Neenah, with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. The visitation will be held in the gathering space from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to one of her favorite charities: The Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 6100 Pepper Rd., Denmark, WI 54208.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019