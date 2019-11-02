Services
Bernadette Talens
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
the gathering space St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
660 Division St.
Neenah, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
660 Division St
Neenah, WI
Bernadette Helen Talens


1942 - 2019
Bernadette Helen Talens Obituary
Bernadette Helen Talens

Neenah - On Monday, October 21, 2019, Bernadette Helen Talens, passed away at the age of 77.

Bernadette is survived by her daughter, Julie Talens (Sam) Paske; and their children: Elizabeth, Matthias, Catherine and Josiah.

She did not wish anything written about her life because in her words, "it's not about me. It's all about the Lord." Her faith was who she was, through and through.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 660 Division St. Neenah, with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. The visitation will be held in the gathering space from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to one of her favorite charities: The Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 6100 Pepper Rd., Denmark, WI 54208.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
