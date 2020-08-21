Bernadine H. Schultz
Kaukauna - Bernadine (nee Hanegraaf) Schultz started her heavenly journey August 17, 2020. In her 98 years on earth, she led by example, humble yet devoted to God and her family. Her Catholic faith was instrumental in her upbringing and clearly impacted her life. She imparted her love of God to all those who knew her, teaching Confirmation classes early on at Holy Name Parish to many high schoolers as well as teaching CCD at Holy Spirit Parish well into her 80s. Her zest for life energized us all as she loved nothing more than to be with people and was genuinely interested in the day-to-day happenings of friends and family. Her can-do attitude, welcoming demeanor, and gentle smile made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. She loved being surrounded by her family and lived for the celebrations and times when we could all be together.
Deane's humble beginnings began on July 28, 1922, in Kimberly, WI, the eldest child of Martin and Catherine (nee Hartjes) Hanegraaf. From an early age, she was curious but cautious, always playing the oldest child responsibly. After graduation from Kimberly High School and doing secretarial work, she met and married the love of her life, Robert Schultz, on November 8, 1947, and together they raised a family of five in the Fox River Valley. Her children and grandchildren include Catherine (James) Liska and their daughters Alexandra Liska and Cathryn Liska-White; Gregory (Ardell) Schultz and their children Matthew (fiancé Denise Sommers) Schultz, Abby (Ryan) Nelson, and Lauren (Adam) Court; Thomas (Terri) Schultz and their children Amie (Brian) Berggren, Jonathan Schultz, and Courtney (Aaron) Kramer; Julie (Kevin) McCarragher and their sons Casey McCarragher, Brady (Kelly) McCarragher, Phillip (Natalie) McCarragher, Kyle McCarragher, and Keegan McCarragher; and Dr. Christopher (Geralyn) Schultz and their children Emily (Taylor) Schultz-Lemke, Madeline (fiancé Scott Cayo), and Robert Schultz as well as eighteen great-grandchildren.
Deane loved to cook, to bake, and to clean (her house was ALWAYS vacuumed by 8:00 AM). She made a mean double layer chocolate cake with maraschino cherries (family favorite) and angel food to die for - a Christmas tradition. She gave new meaning to "made from scratch" and often stopped with homemade bread, brownies, or cookies at many a college dorm whether for her children or grandchildren. Her grandchildren often requested her famous garlic butter rolls for holiday gatherings. She canned jellies, jams, salsa, applesauce, pickles, beets, tomatoes, and beans…didn't matter; if it grew in a garden, she could figure out what to do with it.
Singing was something Deane dearly loved. Her alto voice often harmonized beautifully with those in various church choirs, her earlier days in Chaminade, and growing up singing with her sisters while doing kitchen chores. Memories include the music being securely clamped on to the mirror above the sink as they sang "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" or "Shine on Harvest Moon". Deane also loved playing the piano and played well into her adult life.
Deane was a whiz with a needle and thread and her sewing machine got quite a workout. She sewed, knitted, darned, mended…her hands were always busy. Every newlywed received a patchwork Christmas tree skirt, every grandchild was gifted with a beautiful hooded handknit sweater-coat, and many a shower gift and/or wedding gift was a homemade wonder. Her patchwork quilts were often stitched from leftover remnants, old T-shirts, or whatever square scraps she had accumulated. Her sewing room was a haven and she took great pride in her work.
If sewing, knitting, or baking weren't on the agenda, Deane could be found solving crossword puzzles, beating her grandchildren at Rummikub, or teaching them how to play dominoes. She loved bananagrams, scrabble, and solitaire, and was a masterful bridge player. She jumped at the chance to learn new card games and more recently enjoyed playing marathon "hand and foot" card games.
While being thrifty was a necessity as a busy mother of five, as a senior citizen, it became a sport! And win she did! She made weekly visits to her favorite haunts, knew all the local owners, and 'recycled' and 'reused' before it was the fashionable ecological thing to do. Her ingenuity for repurposing probably developed from living through the Depression era where NOTHING went to waste. She delighted in finding 'bargains' and often shared her good fortune with us, though we have to admit some of her treasures went unappreciated!
As a family, we traveled quite extensively growing up. Camping in Peninsula, Devils Lake, in the Waupaca area, or taking the TradeWinds camper out West were always adventures, and mom reveled in the opportunity to explore the country with her family. After dad passed, she spread her wings more internationally and visited famous sites such as Medjugorje, Fatima, and Lourdes as well as Rome, Israel, and much of Europe. She loved to travel and didn't allow her body's slow down to 'slow' her down.
Deane is survived by her sisters Germaine Nachel and MaryBeth VandeLoo. In addition to her husband Bob, she was preceded in death by her sisters Joan Frassetto, Rita Foster, and Pauline Giordano, her brother, Francis (Bud) Hanegraaf as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Gretchen and Ken Foth, her sister-in-law Betty (nee Phillips) Hanegraaf, and her brothers-in law Robert Nachel, Francis Frassetto, Robert Giordano, Ken Sorenson, Ken Foster, Jack Marquardt, and Jim VandeLoo. A sister, Rita Mary, and a brother also died in infancy. Additionally, Deane is survived by her dear cousin, Nancy, and many, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She will be terribly missed by all of us as she was a terrific lady whose energy and enthusiasm for life knew no bounds.
Mom spent the last six months living in the Villas at St. Paul's Catholic Home in Kaukauna. We are so grateful for the tender care she received, especially in this unprecedented time of the pandemic. Many many thanks to all of the healthcare workers and the entire staff at St. Paul's.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Parish at the Darboy site (W2806 County Road KK) on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Deane's name are welcome to Holy Spirit Parish for tuition assistance for the day school or the Catholic Formation programs OR to the 'Lighting of the Crosses" on the Holy Spirit tower. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required as well as limitations of a 25% church capacity. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
. The mass will also be live streamed through the parish website at https://holyspirit-parish.org/