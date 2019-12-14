|
|
Bernadine M. Olk
Hortonville - Bernadine Mae Olk, age 94 of Hortonville, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Willow Lane Assisted Living in Appleton. Bernadine was born in Matoon, WI to the late Emmanuel and Margaret (Oestreich) Hansen on June 29, 1925. She was united in marriage to Jerome F. Olk on December 7, 1945. He preceded her in death in 1983. She graduated from Hortonville High School. Bernadine was a lifelong member of SS Peter & Paul Parish and the Christian Mothers, a member of the and also the American Legion Auxiliary. Prior to staying home to raise her family, she worked at the telephone company and Hortonville Toy Factory. After having 11 children, she worked many years a rural carrier for the Post Crescent. Bernadine loved time spent with her family, quilting, fishing on the Wolf River, going to casinos, and going to Romy's Nitingale for chicken, gizzards and gravy.
Bernadine is survived by her children, Peter (Jane) Olk, Matthew Olk, John Olk, Mark (Jean) Olk, Joe (Cathy) Olk, Mary (Tom) Johnson, Thomas (Cindy) Olk, Luke (Dawn) Olk, Andy (Doris) Olk, Anne (Jack) Kuhnke and Paul (Tammy) Olk; grandchildren, Deanna, Jeremy, Erika, Carissa, Jennifer, Michelle, Stephen, Suzanne, Aaron, Josh, Shannon, Brenda, Curt, Matt, Mike, Angie, Austin, Jared, Jamen, Collin, Bruce, Cody, Eirien, Jevis, Kaylie, Alyssia and Alexandra; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Madison, Emma, Chasen, Trevor, Braeden, Sage, Lukas, Brielle, Annika, Evelyn, Clara, Dallas, Marshall, Beckett, Abel, Shea, Finley, Zach, Nate, Ellie, Evie, Emmie, Makayla, Jake, Greta, Michael, Shaylee, Gavin, Garrett and Han; great-great-grandchild, Ariah and her sisters, June Olk, Carol Diestler and Doris Paschen.
Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her sister, Martelle Warning; her brother, Kenneth Hansen; and brothers-in-law, Robert Warning, Charles Olk, Donald Diestler and Jean Paschen.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 AT THE CHURCH from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and again from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff at Willow Lane for their wonderful care of Bernadine. Thank you also to Ascension Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019