Bernard "Bernie" Fritsch
1938 - 2020
Bernard "Bernie" Fritsch

Freedom - Bernard "Bernie" Fritsch, age 82, of Freedom, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from complications of COVID - 19. Bernie was born on August 10, 1938 son of the late Arthur and Marie (Novak) Fritsch. When Bernie was younger he boxed in the Golden Gloves in Milwaukee, raced cars, drove motorcycles and flew airplanes After he settled down he was a great husband, father, provider, always made his kids feel safe. He was fair, very generous and a great role model.

Bernie was a hard working man, he helped his dad in the cheese factory. He was a milk hauler with Foremost Farms for 45 years, hauling milk cans and then bulk milk. Bernie loved picking up the milk from his farmers, who all became his friends. He knew all of the names of their kids and even all the dog's names. He enjoyed reading, boating and "dinking" in his garage, especially on his John Deere tractor. He also loved cheering on the Packers, Brewers and watching NASCAR. Bernie loved dogs, especially his dog Watson, who misses him dearly. Bernie married Sandy Queoff on May 5, 1962.

In addition to his wife, his is survived by his daughter, Jody (Randy) Calmes; his son, Jesse Fritsch (special friend Patty Benz Kolasinski), his grandchildren, Quinn and Kara Fritsch, Austin and Madison Geenen and Clare, Brady and Kearsten Calmes. Bernie is further survived by his siblings, Jerome (Carol) Fritsch, Pat (Joe) Rickert, LeRoy (Mary Lou) Fritsch, Nancy (Bob) Van Boxtel, Carol Appleton, Bob (Helen) Fritsch and Chuck (Connie) Fritsch, and a sister-in-law, Jill Garrity. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry and a sister Donna Ludwig. Also brothers-in-law Clark Appleton and Bob Ludwig.

Due to the current health situation a private family service will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom and a public celebration of life will be planned for a later date. The funeral service can be viewed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook Page on Thursday, October 8, 2020 starting at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you to their "daughter from another mother" Kris Vosters.

"I can hear the ice tingling in the glass for your nightly Manhattan" - "Cheers"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- St. Nicholas Catholic Church -- The funeral service can be viewed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook Page
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
