Berni Thyssen
1933 - 2020
Appleton - Berni Thyssen, age 87, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4th at Brewster Village in Appleton. Berni was born in Appleton on February 18, 1933 to the late Bernard and Minnie (Wyro) Melchert. She graduated with the class of 1951 at Appleton High School. Following high school, Berni was united in marriage to James W. Thyssen in 1952. The couple enjoyed 45 years together until his passing in 1997.

Berni loved camping at Lynn Ann's Campground in St. Germain for over 50 years, where she enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing. She never missed a Friday night fish fry or a NASCAR race. She also loved traveling - making trips to Florida at least once a year - she also enjoyed trips to California and Hawaii. But most of all, Berni enjoyed spending time with her family. Berni made hundreds of Christmas ornaments and stockings for family and friends over the years.

She will be missed by her four children. Gary (Julie) Thyssen, St. Germain, Teri (Dan) Laux, Appleton, Randy (Lori) Thyssen, St. Germain, and Sandra (Todd) Kagelmann, Greenville; 7 grandchildren: Kristy, Katie, Adam, Amanda, Tyler, Erin, and Austin; and 4 great-grandchildren: Bailey, Alyssa, Christopher, and Cora. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers: Carl, Don, and Gilbert; and daughter-in-law Deborah.

A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Monday, November 16th, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 930 E. Florida Ave. Appleton. Friends may visit at the church on Monday from 9:30 am until 10:45 am. Due to Covid-19, all attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial service has been established.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brewster Village and Moments Hospice for the compassionate care given to Berni.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
