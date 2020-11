Appleton - Berni Thyssen, age 87, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4th at Brewster Village in Appleton. A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Monday, November 16th, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Friends may visit at the church on Monday from 9:30 am until 10:45 am. Due to Covid-19, all attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.