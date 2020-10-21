Bernice Edna SweetallaAppleton - Our wonderful mother Bernice (Nowak) Sweetalla, 86 of Appleton, has now been reunited with her husband and her loved ones.Bernice was born in Wautoma to William and Lillian (Handschke) Nowak on February 10, 1934 and passed away on October 19, 2020. She married Delvin Sweetalla on November 20, 1954 in Waupaca. She worked several fast-food places and retired from Hardees after 30 years.She is survived by her children: Jeff (Sheryl) Sweetalla, Jim (Kathy) Sweetalla, Joel (Mary) Sweetalla, and Julene, (Norm) Gauntt. Grandchildren: Andrew (AJ), Amanda (Jon) Diedrick, Kimberly (Ed) Eastman, Joseph (Abbie Hinc) and Elizabeth (Dakota) Knapp. Great Grandchildren: Cole & Lily Diedrick, Logan Smith, Riley Sweetalla, Brooklynn & Garrett Knapp. Sister Dorothy Madson. Sister-in-law Shirl Nowak. Brother in laws and Sister in laws: Veloise Kuhnke, Gary & Madelyn Sweetalla, Betty Krenke & Dudley Krenke. Including many nieces and nephews and friends.Bernice is preceded by her husband Delvin Sweetalla of 38 years, her parents William and Lillian Nowak, his parents Claude & Irma Sweetalla, siblings Wally & Elaine Nowak, Arnold Nowak. In-laws: Darwin & Anita Sweetalla, Mariette Dineen, Claude Sweetalla and Joan Sweetalla, Gerald (Tub) and Joyce Sweetalla, Eugene (Spade) Sweetalla.The family of Bernice wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Carolina Assisted Living in Appleton, the nurses on the 8th floor of Theda Care of Appleton (AMC) for their compassionate care they gave our mother.The visitation will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home, Appleton from 4 -7pm. with face coverings required. There will be visitation on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Appleton from 10 am until the time of service at 11am, face coverings required. Church will provide live streaming.A private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.