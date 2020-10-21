1/1
Bernice Edna Sweetalla
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Edna Sweetalla

Appleton - Our wonderful mother Bernice (Nowak) Sweetalla, 86 of Appleton, has now been reunited with her husband and her loved ones.

Bernice was born in Wautoma to William and Lillian (Handschke) Nowak on February 10, 1934 and passed away on October 19, 2020. She married Delvin Sweetalla on November 20, 1954 in Waupaca. She worked several fast-food places and retired from Hardees after 30 years.

She is survived by her children: Jeff (Sheryl) Sweetalla, Jim (Kathy) Sweetalla, Joel (Mary) Sweetalla, and Julene, (Norm) Gauntt. Grandchildren: Andrew (AJ), Amanda (Jon) Diedrick, Kimberly (Ed) Eastman, Joseph (Abbie Hinc) and Elizabeth (Dakota) Knapp. Great Grandchildren: Cole & Lily Diedrick, Logan Smith, Riley Sweetalla, Brooklynn & Garrett Knapp. Sister Dorothy Madson. Sister-in-law Shirl Nowak. Brother in laws and Sister in laws: Veloise Kuhnke, Gary & Madelyn Sweetalla, Betty Krenke & Dudley Krenke. Including many nieces and nephews and friends.

Bernice is preceded by her husband Delvin Sweetalla of 38 years, her parents William and Lillian Nowak, his parents Claude & Irma Sweetalla, siblings Wally & Elaine Nowak, Arnold Nowak. In-laws: Darwin & Anita Sweetalla, Mariette Dineen, Claude Sweetalla and Joan Sweetalla, Gerald (Tub) and Joyce Sweetalla, Eugene (Spade) Sweetalla.

The family of Bernice wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Carolina Assisted Living in Appleton, the nurses on the 8th floor of Theda Care of Appleton (AMC) for their compassionate care they gave our mother.

The visitation will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home, Appleton from 4 -7pm. with face coverings required. There will be visitation on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Appleton from 10 am until the time of service at 11am, face coverings required. Church will provide live streaming.

A private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved