Bernice G. Ver Voort
Little Chute - Bernice G. Ver Voort, age 90, passed away November 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Little Chute location, 101 Canal Street, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:30 a.m. A complete obituary will be in Thursday's edition.
