Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Voort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice G. Ver Voort

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice G. Ver Voort Obituary
Bernice G. Ver Voort

Little Chute - Bernice G. Ver Voort, age 90, passed away November 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Little Chute location, 101 Canal Street, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:30 a.m. A complete obituary will be in Thursday's edition.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent