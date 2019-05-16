Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Bernice Grunske
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Grunske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Grunske


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice Grunske Obituary
Bernice Grunske

Larsen - Bernice Ann Grunske, age 77 of Larsen, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Bernice was born on June 29, 1941. She grew up in Menasha and graduated from Menasha High School.

Bernice married her husband of 57 years, Marvin, at the age of 20 years. She worked at Theda Clark Hospital while in High School and until she and Marvin started a family. At that time, she became a stay-at-home-Mom. They lived in Neenah for 20 years until they moved to Larsen.

Bernice is survived by her four children: Michael (Sally) Grunske; Mark (Christine) Grunske; Linda (Brian) Getlinger; and Cathy (Paul) Christopher. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Kimberly (Adam) Castro; Alysha Grunske; Joshua Grunske; Joseph (Melissa) Getlinger; and Brianne Getlinger. Bernice is also survived by her three brothers: Jim (Carol) Konkol; Tom (Sue) Konkol; and David (Kathy) Konkol. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Agnes Konkol.

Bernice will always be remembered for her wit and great sense of humor, but above all, she loved spending time with her family.

A Funeral Service for Bernice will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until the hour of service.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent