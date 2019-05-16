|
Bernice Grunske
Larsen - Bernice Ann Grunske, age 77 of Larsen, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Bernice was born on June 29, 1941. She grew up in Menasha and graduated from Menasha High School.
Bernice married her husband of 57 years, Marvin, at the age of 20 years. She worked at Theda Clark Hospital while in High School and until she and Marvin started a family. At that time, she became a stay-at-home-Mom. They lived in Neenah for 20 years until they moved to Larsen.
Bernice is survived by her four children: Michael (Sally) Grunske; Mark (Christine) Grunske; Linda (Brian) Getlinger; and Cathy (Paul) Christopher. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Kimberly (Adam) Castro; Alysha Grunske; Joshua Grunske; Joseph (Melissa) Getlinger; and Brianne Getlinger. Bernice is also survived by her three brothers: Jim (Carol) Konkol; Tom (Sue) Konkol; and David (Kathy) Konkol. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Agnes Konkol.
Bernice will always be remembered for her wit and great sense of humor, but above all, she loved spending time with her family.
A Funeral Service for Bernice will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
